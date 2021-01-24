Campbell barber shop holds grand opening, looks to give back to community

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A barber shop in Campbell had their grand opening Sunday.

Polished Gents is located on McCartney Road.

The owners say the city needed a barber shop. They’ve been open for a few weeks before, and they say they’ve gotten great support from the community.

They’re also looking to give back.

“Right now, we just want to do as much as we can for the community. First responders are our big thing, for us. We do discounted cuts for first responders, and first responders in the city, city officials. Our big thing right now is to give back to the community as much as we can,” said Jose Hernadez, one of the owners.

Polished Gents is a full service barber shop.