YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department unveiled new speed cameras Monday, saying the goal is to keep students safe in school zones.

The unmanned cameras are now installed at 11 locations near schools. They’ll be active next Tuesday.

The cameras can detect how fast a car is driving. If the vehicle is traveling faster than the speed limit, the camera takes a picture of the license plate and a speeding ticket is sent to the vehicle’s owner in the mail.

There will be a 30-day grace period, beginning Jan. 17.

The cameras would be paid for out of ticket revenue, costing the city nothing.

The cameras are at the following locations: