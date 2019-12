The cause of the alarm was an air conditioner malfunction

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Camelot Lanes bowling alley in Boardman on Route 224 evacuated the building Sunday night as a result of a fire alarm going off.

Boardman Fire Department arrived on the scene.

No one was injured, but Camelot Lanes and the fire department wanted to take precaution and evacuate everyone from the building.