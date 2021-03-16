Calls for children eating magnets are up 400%, Ohio Central Poison Center says

The ER Medical Director at Trumbull Regional says parents should not wait if their kid might have swallowed two magnets

(WKBN) – Calls to the Ohio Central Poison Center are up over 400% for children and teens eating high-powered magnets since 2018.

Health experts say parents need to be on the lookout.

Magnetic earring backs or parts of toys can be a huge risk to kids’ stomachs — even leading to a serious bout of sepsis or death.

“The danger isn’t immediate. They’re not going to fall into imminent danger within a few minutes. It takes quite a while, but the problem is most people don’t know and by the time we would find something like this, the presentation would be a child or adult with severe abdominal pain for an unknown reason,” said Dr. Robert Moosally, ER medical director at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Any kid who has swallowed magnets should be taken to the emergency room. That can cut down on the chance of needing surgery.