(WKBN) – Calling hours start Wednesday for the former Mayor of Youngstown Pat Ungaro.

Visiting hours are Wednesday from 3 – 7 p.m. at St. Edward Church in Youngstown.

Additional calling hours will be held two hours before the funeral service Thursday which is scheduled to begin at noon.

Ungaro passed away at his home Saturday morning.

He was 78 years old.

