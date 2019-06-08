Calling hours held for local woman killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling hours were held Friday evening for the local woman who was killed in the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center a week ago.

Michelle “Missy” Langer was an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the Virginia Beach Public Works Department.

Calling hours were held at the Dawson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in East Liverpool.