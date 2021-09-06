Calling all men! 100 men to welcome Youngstown students back to school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City School students return to school Tuesday, and they will have a grand greeting as they do.

Men will gather outside of Chaney and East high schools as well as East and Chaney middle schools to welcome the kids back.

There is still a call out for more men to join. The goal is to have 100 men at each school.

This tradition has been going on since 2017 and has been put together by City Kids Care and Chip Banks.

“I’m extremely excited to support our students this upcoming school year. I’m a graduate of Wilson High School, a Youngstown city school and I understand the importance of continuing to encouraging our babies. This act of kindness is setting the tone for our students to have a successful school year,” Banks said.

It is a way for the public to encourage the youth to do well in school and have a great year, as well as to show them their community cares.

Anyone wanting to join can simply show up to the high schools at 6:45 a.m. and at the middle schools at 7:30 a.m.