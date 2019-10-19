Calling all bakers: Competition for best apple pie to benefit Rescue Mission

It's free to enter and if you're not a baker, you can donate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley is hosting an apple pie contest and it’s looking for bakers interested in competing.

There are four categories — kids (kindergarten through 4th grade), youth (5th through 12th grade), amateur (18 and older) and professional.

CONTEST RULES

All pies must be dropped off at either the Rescue Mission on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Youngstown or Hartford Orchards on State Route 305 by November 16.

The judging will take place at Hartford Orchards at 1:30 p.m. on November 16.

ENTRY FORM

Entry forms are due by November 13. It’s free to enter the competition.

If you aren’t a baker but would still like to help, you can pledge a gift of money.

All proceeds go to the Rescue Mission.