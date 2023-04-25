WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A call has been put out to any and every artist that may have an interest in working on a giant mural as part of Dave Grohl Alley.

BRITE Energy Innovators and the Dave Grohl Alley Committee have partnered with the

Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County and Modern Methods to invite local artists to transform a blank brick wall into a vibrant work of art and enhance the existing art and lighting of Dave Grohl Alley in downtown Warren.

The goal of this project is to bring public art to the City of Warren and enhance the community, specifically in Dave Grohl Alley, an area already hosting a number of public art murals installed by local artists.

The art should enhance the existing artwork and the LED light display adorning the area of the Alley where the mural will be painted.

The mural location will be in Dave Grohl Alley in front of Modern Methods Brewing at 125 Dave Grohl Alley. Both the north and south walls are the canvas for the mural and the dimensions are approximately 86 ft. long by 8 ft. tall.

Those interested must submit an artist statement, a concept drawing, a budget for the costs of the mural and examples of past work. A complete list of applicant guidelines can be found here. All of the materials must be submitted by May 10.

The funding available for this project will be based on the artist’s budget and the committee’s available funds. The committee is working to identify additional funding sources, but at this time has $12,000 available. Artists are responsible for providing all materials required to complete the project.

Final selection of the winning proposal will be made by a committee that includes the building owner, partners and an official from the City of Warren.