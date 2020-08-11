Call this number before you start digging in your yard

Calling 8-1-1 is required by law before you start digging

(WKBN) – August 11 is 8-1-1 Day, the number utility companies are asking you to call before digging up your lawn.

Within 48 hours after you call, a service worker will show up at your house.

It is a free service.

Workers will place flags in the area where gas lines are located.

With the pandemic, more people have been getting outside to plant gardens or put up fences, but it doesn’t take much digging to reach these lines.

“Gas lines or other utility lines can literally be inches below the surface, in some cases, due to migration or just simply the way they were laid in the first place. Never assume you know where your lines are; they could be anywhere,” said Bill Loomer, of Columbia Gas.

If you hit a gas line, stop digging and call 9-1-1.