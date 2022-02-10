YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police 911 recordings, call logs and reports show that it took an ambulance a little under 10 minutes to arrive at a July 2020 shooting where a 16-year-old died, and the first officer showed up just over three and a half minutes after the initial call was made.

Additionally, reports show that one of the first officers on the scene of the July 18, 2020, shooting at Homestead and East Dewey avenues that took the life of Brandon Wesley did chest compressions on him until paramedics arrived.

Wesley’s mother Lynette Wesley, through Pittsburgh-based attorneys Joel Sansone and Massimo A. Terzigni filed suit against the city police department and the ambulance company, American Medical Response, last week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson, but a trial date has not been set yet. The city has yet to file a response.

The suit said that it took at least an hour for an ambulance to arrive and that two officers, Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case and Patrolman Malik Mostella, showed up 20 minutes after Wesley was shot and would not allow anyone to render aid to him.

Zubal, who was on call that evening, did not arrive on the scene until Wesley was already at the hospital and deceased. Detectives and crime lab personnel were notified about 10:26 p.m. that there had been a shooting and a homicide, the 911 recordings show.

The 911 recordings show that the first call that was made came in at 9:47 p.m. The first officer responded to the scene a little after 9:50 p.m., the recordings show.

Wesley’s brother also called 911 and was patched through to an AMR employee who was giving him advice on how to treat a gunshot wound to Wesley’s shoulder until paramedics arrived. That call also began at 9:47 p.m.

As the brother talks to the AMR employee, sirens can be heard in the background throughout the call and about 3:50 seconds into the call, an officer’s radio can also be heard in the background. At the 5:56 mark of the call, the brother says “the police are here. The police officer is right here with him.”

At the 9:33 mark of the call, the brother says: “I hear the truck [ambulance], I see them coming down here,” the recordings show.

As Wesley’s brother and the first caller were on the line reporting the shooting, an alert went out for all available cars in the city to respond to the shooting. Car 106, an East Side car, was the first to arrive at 9:50:33 p.m, the recordings show. A supervisor arrived a minute later.

Officers on the scene, as well as Wesley’s brother, kept asking for the ambulance and officers told 911 workers to have AMR “expedite,” or have them hurry. The AMR dispatcher said the ambulance was coming from its last call and was running with lights and sirens on, the call records show.

At 9:51 p.m., a supervisor radioed in to inform AMR that there was no shooter on the scene and it was safe for the ambulance to come.

At 9:54 and 9:55 p.m., officers continue asking for the ambulance to get there, and they are told “he’s a minute out.” One of the supervisors says that the ambulance needed to hurry because the wound was more serious than just a gunshot wound to the arm. The civil suit claims police told AMR the injuries were not that serious and he was not in any immediate danger.

“This is more serious than a shot in the arm, tell the 55 [ambulance] to step it up now,” one of the officers said at 9:55 p.m.

“It’s serious,” another supervisor said, asking for an estimated time of arrival for the ambulance. He was told the ambulance is “a minute out.”

At 10:02 p.m., a supervisor radios in that Wesley’s family is heading for St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was being taken by ambulance. Police were notified about 10:16 p.m. that Wesley had died, the recordings show.

Mostella logs on the radio at 10:37 p.m. when he informs dispatch that he is taking two witnesses to the Detective Bureau at the police department.

The suit also said that police kept onlookers from giving first aid to Wesley. The recordings aren’t clear on this point but at one point, Wesley’s brother was told not to move him but to put pressure on his wound by using a shirt or a cloth. Several times he was asked if his brother’s bleeding had stopped, the recordings show.

In a report, Officer Jacob Short said he was doing chest compressions on Wesley until the ambulance arrived.

Wesley’s case is still unsolved. Police believe he was not the intended target when gunfire broke out in the neighborhood that evening.

Wesley was walking home with his brothers and others when gunfire broke out. Witnesses told police someone on a dirt bike was firing shots. Police scoured the surrounding area looking for the dirt bike but could not find it.