POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Fire District is considering hiring part-time staff to help fill the increase in calls.

Chief Chip Comstock said the year he became chief, they had 178 calls, compared to 1,448 last year. He said the all-volunteer department is struggling to keep up.

“We are running so many calls it is hard for people to leave their homes and jobs, so we’re looking at whether or not we need to put part-time staffing on to fill the voids,’ Comstock said.

The fire department says they are considering coming to taxpayers to fill that need if it becomes necessary.