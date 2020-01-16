California Palms owner files civil suit against lender

The suit, filed by Sebastian Rucci, accuses the lender of corrupt activity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The owner of the California Palms recovery clinic has filed a civil suit in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court against a lender that is trying to get them to vacate their property.

The suit, filed by Sebastian Rucci, accuses Pender Capital Based Lending Fund, from Los Angeles, of corrupt activity by trying to collect an unlawful debt and charging excessive interest.

The facility was once a hotel before it was turned into a rehabilitation facility by Rucci in 2017.

Rucci’s suit is part of ongoing litigation between California Palms and Pender Capital. Pending Capital had filed suit last year in common pleas court because they claimed Rucci defaulted on loan payments for the facility.

That case is still pending.

Rucci’s suit charges the loan payoff Pender Capital wants is excessive, claiming interest rates between 49 and 96 percent.