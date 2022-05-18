PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A San Diego man will be sentenced Sept. 7 in federal court after pleading guilty Tuesday to charges he was selling drugs in Mercer County.

Michael Wright, 44, will be sentenced by U.S. Judge Marilyn J. Horan after he pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Wright and two other men were indicted in January 2021 after an investigation by police departments in Mercer and Farrell as well as the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

Wright has been free on bond since his arraignment shortly after his arrest Feb. 2, 2021, in Southern California, according to online court documents.

The indictment in the case accuses Wright and two others of selling cocaine from January 2020 until January 2021.

The government is also looking to seize $56,963 from the three defendants they say is the proceeds from illegal drug activity.

Wright is the first of three defendants in the case to have their case resolved.