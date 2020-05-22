Calcutta printing shop runs campaign in support of local businesses

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Calcutta business has a unique way to encourage people to shop local.

Campbell Signs & Apparel is running the “We’re in this Shirt Together” campaign. It prints T-shirts with company logos on them.

The shirts are just $20, and $5 from every T-shirt sold goes back to the business.

Campbell Signs & Apparel just asks that people promote the store in return. The idea is to stimulate local businesses in the tri-state area.

“But mostly we kept running across people that said, ‘Boy, I want to do something to help. What can I do?’ and so we just thought this was a great thing to be able to do,” said Jodi Campbell from Campbell Signs and Apparel.

“This would be perfect for us. It would be a really good way to put a fun spin on it, which would really do something good that was all-inclusive. Anybody that wants to be part of it can,” said Megan Butler from Campbell Signs and Apparel.

Thirty-four companies already have designs for sale. They don’t have to take the money. Many are choosing to donate their proceeds to worthy causes.