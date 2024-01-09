CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Roast beef sandwich lovers in the East Liverpool area will have to wait to get their sandwich another day.

The winter storm has forced the Arby’s location in Calcutta to close as of Tuesday afternoon.

The location is in the 1600 block of Dresden Avenue near Bob Evans and Walmart.

Wind-driven rain and water came through the roof of the restaurant.

The location apologized for the inconvenience.

Americon Restoration of the Ohio Valley, a water damage restoration company, said it is working to quickly remedy the situation but did not say when the restaurant will be able to reopen.