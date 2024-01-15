CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) — After 25 years of business, DC Music Store will be closing and going out of business, the company announced Sunday.

The business was opened in 1998 by Dave Byers, and his son, Zach Byers, joined as co-owner in 2016.

“We would love to thank our customers who have supported us over these many years. Music has been a deep passion for us and serving our community has truly been a joy,” the announcement read, in part.

The business is not closing due to financial troubles but rather to spend more time together as a family.

“Although our store has continued to grow, and boasting record sales numbers year over year, owning a store requires a lot of time and we’re just looking to spend more time with our families and for the next chapter in life,” the post continued.

The store will sell off all of its remaining stock at a going-out-of-business sale.

“Thank you for your support all these years. Keep making music! Don’t be sad for us. We had a blast and it’s time for a new chapter in life.”

For more information regarding the closing sale and any ongoing business transactions, visit DC Music Store’s Facebook page.