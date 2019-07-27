Café preparing to close in Lordstown

Local News

The restaurant will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday and close for the last time in the afternoon

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Nesse's Country Cafe, Lordstown closing

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A café in Lordstown is officially closing its doors on Sunday.

As several businesses left the Lordstown area, so did the customers of Nese’s Country Café on Salt Springs Road.

Factory workers in the area made up the majority of business at the café. For five years, the employees served up eggs, burgers and everything in-between for the customers who came in.

“It wasn’t just General Motors. It was Magna Seating, which closed because of GM. We had Vista Windows, we used to get a lot of orders from those places. Once they closed their doors, I think it hurt all the area businesses,” said owner Denise Moss.

The restaurant will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday and close for the last time in the afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story