Café 422 issues product recall on hot peppers

The company cited lack of proper inspection as the reason for recall, offering full refund

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Café 422 issued a product recall on its original hot peppers in oil.

Although there have been no customers reporting food poisoning or similar symptoms, the business decided to recall the peppers due to a lack of inspection prior to packaging.

The product in question was available from Jan. 15 through Jan. 28 and were sold at its Boardman and Warren locations.

Previously purchased peppers labeled as “Our Famous Hot Peppers in Oil (25 oz. glass jar with UPC 6055700011)” by Café 422 can be returned at either the Warren or Boardman location for a full refund.

Customers looking for more information can contact Café 422 at 330-369-2422.