NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cafaro Foundation has set a new record in scholarship awards this year.

Forty-one local students received $122,000 in scholarship grants this year, the largest amount ever awarded by the foundation in a single year.

The recipients were selected based on their academic merit, financial need and recommendations from teachers and guidance counselors.

The William M. and Alyce Cafaro Scholarship was awarded to Aiden Exline, of Girard, Ohio. The 36 winners of John A. Cafaro Scholarships are:

Thomas Larney

Emily McNicol

Lenna Atway

Ashley Bahrey

Jenna Billet

Grace Campbell

Isabella Canzonetta

Tiara Carter

Gianna DelGarbino

Leah Durkin

Catie Herberger

Natalie Horvath

McKenna Jamieson

Abbey Johns

Brooke Meyer

Gina Ricciardi

Leah Scala

Ashley Wood

Maxwell Zuschin

Kaelyn Cleevely

Justin Clegg

Rachel Fabry

Alexis Gonda

Alyson Gonda

Courtney Hughes

Nicholas Khalil

Nicholas Markulin

Daniel McClelland

Cara McNally

Madelyn Miklandric

Anna Morgione

George Naples

Kendall Nigh

Michael Nolfi

Rocco Pilolli

Alyssa Sheely

Donald P. Pipino Memorial Scholarships are awarded to four students:

Stephen Rohan II

Brandon Malahtaris

Sarah Rader

Kaylynn Thomas

The Cafaro Foundation is a charitable entity established by the Cafaro family in loving memory of William M. Cafaro, the founder of the real estate development and management company that bears his name.