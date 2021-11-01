Cafaro family member creates plus-size clothing line that’s a ‘game-changer’

(WKBN) – Renee Cafaro is the youngest daughter of J.J. and Janet Cafaro of the Cafaro Company and Eastwood Mall fame. Renee now lives in New York City where last year, during the COVID-19 shutdown, she — along with friends in the fashion industry — started making masks and gowns for health care workers. It led to her new company, “Renee Cafaro Altiere,” which designs and makes clothes for plus-size women.

The new clothing line has pieces like her motorcycle jacket that has extended zipper tabs to help plus-sized, large-busted women see where to start the zipper.

“I want to bring it to that 68 percent of women who deserve to feel beautiful. Who deserve to have clothing that has the fit and the function and the fashionability that every other size gets to have,” Renee said.

Another clothing item is her convertible dress, but she’s most proud of her patent-pending built-in bra that is moisture-wicking, breathable and can pack flat.

“So far, everyone who has bought this dress and influencers who have worn it are calling it a game-changer,” Renee said.

At her fashion week debut in September, Renee had supermodel Emme hold a sign that read, “Save The Fashion District.” It’s Renee’s sign. All of her clothes will be made in New York City’s Fashion District, which Renee has been vocal about saving.

“Which has been, over time, been dwindled and encroached upon by luxury condo buildings. So I want to help them survive in any little bit that I can. This is my opportunity to put my money where my mouth was,” she said.

Renee’s company was just started in January, so it only has nine items listed for sale on its website. The convertible dress sells for $220 and the motorcycle jacket for $320.

In the future, she’d also like to start a plus-size line for men.