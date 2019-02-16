Cafaro Company purchases Dillard's building at Southern Park Mall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The property management company that owns the Eastwood Mall has purchased the former Dillard's store attached to the Southern Park Mall.

Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell confirms that the Cafaro Company saw "growth opportunities" in the Boardman area. He did not reveal plans for the building.

The closure of Dillard's was announced earlier this week. It's the Southern Park Mall's second anchor store to leave since Sears.

Washington Prime Group, which owns the Southern Park Mall, said it remains committed to Boardman at this time.

Bell said purchasing Dillard's makes sense for the Cafaro Company as it was one of the original investors in the Southern Park Mall.

Dillard's is slated to close by May 14.