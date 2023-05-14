FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — A man was in the hospital after driving through a yard, crashing into pine trees and becoming entrapped in his vehicle, according to reports.

Reports state a driver was driving south on State Route 19, also known as Perry Highway, around 8 p.m. Friday when he traveled off the road and approximately 40 feet into a residential yard, hitting a row of pine trees. The car became airborne after striking the trees before coming to rest and catching on fire, with the driver entrapped inside, according to reports.

Reports state a bystander heard the crash happen and was able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

When authorities arrived on scene, they extracted the driver from the vehicle and stabilized him before he was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The investigation as to the cause of the crash is ongoing and any charges are pending investigation.

Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department, Superior EMS and Stat Medevac assisted Pennsylvania State Police at the scene.