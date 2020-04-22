Bystander helps Youngstown police nab chase suspect

Police said the car was stolen from a gas station, where it was left running with the keys inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a bystander helped police Tuesday catch a man who reports said led them on a chase in a stolen car which collided with a semi-truck.

Gregory Delmar Richardson, 35, of McGuffey Road, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Market Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Reports said an officer spotted a car that was reported stolen from a McGuffey Road gas station. Someone had left the engine running and keys inside while inside the store.

Police tried to pull the car over after they spotted it pulling out of a 3200 Market St. gas station, but the car failed to stop. Instead, investigators said the driver led police on a chase that did not end until the car collided with a Jeep, which was then wedged under a semi in the parking lot of a Family Dollar at St. Louis Avenue and Market Street.

Richardson, who police said was driving, tried to run away but he tripped and was caught by city police officers Gregory Tackett and Ryan Curry as well as a bystander, reports said.

Inside the car Richardson was driving police reported finding a bag of cocaine and a crack pipe. When an officer placed the pipe on the ground to put Richardson in a cruiser, he crushed it with his foot, reports said.

Firefighters had to cut people out of the Jeep and a woman who was in the car with Richardson, reports said. They were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined, as was Richardson.

Reports said Richardson has a warrant for a probation violation on a robbery charge out of Franklin County.