YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Clothing Company just came out with a new shirt to help feed local families.

It’s a gray T-shirt that reads “The city with heart–in the heart of it all.”

Shirts sell for $20 and all proceeds go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“For every T-shirt that we sell, we can feed a family of three for a week,” said co-owner Matt McClure.

To order one of these shirts, visit youngstownclothingco.com.