EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talked with First News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti Tuesday.

Buttigieg said he plans to visit East Palestine at some point but right now he doesn’t want to interfere with the investigation by the Nation Transportation Safety Board.

“It’s important to me not to be in the way of their work, but when I come our focus will be on action. I know from my experience as mayor, there are two kinds of people who show up when there is a disaster. Fold who want to look good and folks who are ready to get something done. Our focus today is on action, on the things that we can do to hold railroad companies accountable,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg also listed actions he wants taken after all this. One is making railroads notify communities about hazardous materials they’re carrying. Also, upping the fines for companies that break the rules.

