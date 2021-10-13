Butterball recalling over 14,100 pounds of ground turkey

(WKBN) – Butterball is recalling over 14,100 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the nationwide recall on Wednesday.

The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021 and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. trays containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021 and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of these products.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.