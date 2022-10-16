YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting a fall lecture series.

On certain Sundays at 2 p.m., Dr. Louis Zona will speak to a crowd on different topics.

This Sunday’s lecture focused on the meaning of art lingo with different displays and examples of art.

Upcoming lectures are as follows:

Oct. 23: American Art from Washington Portraits to the Armory Show

Nov. 20: Richard Hamilton Versus Stuart Davis! Pop Art Revisited

The lectures are free and open to the public.