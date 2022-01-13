YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Butler Institute of American Art has broken ground on its new addition.

The addition will be a two-story expansion on Wick Avenue.

It is named for Vince and Phyllis Bacon, who are long-time patrons of the Butler.

“I can remember when I was probably this tall my mom walking me up from downtown and I saw this huge statue of an Indian. And I’ve always enjoyed the Butler since then,” said Vince Bacon.

The new addition will be mostly glass with large exhibition spaces and storage vaults.