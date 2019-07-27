Butler Institute of American Art celebrates 100 years in the Valley

Some of the highlights featured in the museum include Snap the Whip and Lincoln the Railsplitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When people talk about the good things in the Youngstown area, the Butler Institute of American Art is one that’s often mentioned. This year, the Butler turns 100 years old.

Some of the highlights featured in the museum include Snap the Whip by Winslow Homer, In Flanders Field Where Soldiers Sleep and Poppies Grow by Robert William Vonnoh and Lincoln the Railsplitter by Norman Rockwell.

To celebrate, a number of special events are going on, including a lecture series and a dramatic reading of the play Red, about the art of Mark Rothko.

On Saturday, the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert at the Butler called Impressions of the Butler. Tickets are going fast and cost $20, just call 234-228-8555. The event starts at 8 p.m.

The Butler’s executive director, Lou Zona said, “Walking throughout the Butler gallery is like walking through the history of America.”