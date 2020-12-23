Butler Institute of American Art displaying Santa recreations of famous paintings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – They say Santa can go anywhere, and now he’s proving it.

Santa has stepped into the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown as the new star of some classic paintings.

The Santa Classic exhibit is the creation of artist Ed Wheeler.

He originally photographed Santa in humorous settings for holiday cards. Now, he inserts the jolly old man into famous paintings.

“The Santa Classics arrived in mind years ago when I was standing in the New York Metropolitan of Art and I was looking at George Washington cross the Delaware and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if it was Santa crossing the Delaware?’ So I produced that picture and sent it to friends and it got such a response and I thought maybe this is a good idea,” Wheeler said.

The Santa Classic at the Butler is now open to the public. It runs until February 7, and admission is free.

You can see examples of Wheeler’s artwork online.