Drivers should use another route

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of busy State Route 46 in Howland is closed because of a downed power line.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a truck heading north pulled down a cable and power line in front of Mercy Health Howland Medical Center.

Troopers say the truck size is legal for the road and that the lines may have be been sagging.

Route 46 is closed between King Graves Road and North River Road.

Drivers should use an alternate route.