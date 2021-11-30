Busy night set for Youngstown City Council

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Youngstown City Council will have a lot on its plate.

Two tasks would affect police departments.

Council plans to vote on whether to allocate more than $1.2 million dollars to the American Rescue Plan to buy body cameras. They also plan to vote on a new police contract.

Chief Carl Davis says these council decisions could help the Youngstown Police Department keep a full staff.

“We were losing officers at an alarming rate to other departments that were paying more, and now we’re able to compete with those other agencies,” Davis said.

The finance committee also approved allocating a million in COVID-19 relief money for each of the city’s seven wards.