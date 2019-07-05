Bridges into Newton Falls closing for repairs

Both bridges are scheduled to reopen in late September

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in Newton Falls will have to take a detour starting Monday.

State Route 534 will close at the East Branch Bridge over the Mahoning River for bridge deck replacement.

State Route 534 will also be repaved from Milton Avenue to Grand Boulevard.

The detour will be Interstate 76 to State Route 225 to State Route 5.

In addition to that work, the city is closing the historic covered bridge on Arlington Road.

Newton Falls City Manager David Lynch said the Main Street Bridge will remain open. He said that bridge can handle extra traffic.

“That bridge is equipped for that and we have folks in our safety department to help redirect the public, so we anticipate no wrinkles whatsoever.”

Tiger Den Pizza owner Alex Brewer said he’s relieved Main Street Bridge will stay open.

“As long as there’s a way to access this side of town, it won’t hurt as bad as going all the way around.”

In town, local business owner John Baryak said the road closings this summer will be an inconvenience. He urged the public to keep that in mind when spending their money.

“The public can do their best to support local businesses downtown, the brick and mortar shops, and we’ll all get by and get through it,” Baryak said.

During construction, the covered bridge will stay open for pedestrians.

Both bridges are scheduled to reopen in late September. Paving won’t be finished until November.