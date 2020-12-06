Businesses team up, sell shirts to help 6-year-old’s second fight against cancer

The businesses will be selling the shirts until Monday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local family is preparing for their six-year-old daughter’s second fight with cancer. Two businesses along with the community are coming together to help.

The Beauty Boutique and The Buckeye Shirt Co. are joining forces to raise money for the Sabella family.

The local businesses say they decided to give the family all the proceeds of a specially designed shirt after learning their daughter, Nora, had cancer again.

“We want everybody to go onto the website and buy a Nora Strong t-shirt. Not only to support her and her family but just to show her the power of community and what happens when people collaborate and give back to do good,” said Kelli Catullo, a partner of the Beauty Boutique.

Nora had previously fought stage four neuroblastoma from January 2018 to March 2019.

She will undergo surgery Monday to prepare for new rounds of chemotherapy.

“When Kelli called me on Friday and asked if we could do this, I mean, it’s very hard to accept help, but since this is our second time around, we know that we’ll need it,” said Amy Sabella, Nora’s mom.

So far, 300 shirts have been ordered, but the businesses are hoping to get as many orders as possible.

The design encourages people to believe in good and also to be the good.

“If you are the good, then people will start believing in it, and it really is contagious. So, we want people to buy these shirts but especially to wear those shirts,” said Nicci Farris, also a partner of the Beauty Boutique.

Amy thinks the shirt’s message matches perfectly with the efforts of Catullo, Farris and the entire community.

“It’s something that isn’t blatant in your face necessarily, just a message about cancer awareness, but it’s also a message about let’s just be good people. I think that this is amazing and I think the Youngstown community especially is–they’re being the good,” Amy said.

She says her family feels blessed by the support they’ve received from the Youngstown community both two years ago and now.

The businesses will be selling the shirts until Monday night, which you can find on The Buckeye Shirt Co.’s website.