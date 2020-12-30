Businesses partner to deliver PPE to some Valley communities

CASTLO made the kits available for community employees who are in contact with the public

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local community group is making personal protective equipment available for safety forces to protect against Covid-19.

The CASTLO Improvement Corporation gave out the PPE Wednesday in Struthers.

The company partnered with Redex Industries to make the kits, which included items such as thermometers, hand sanitizer and wipes.

CASTLO made the kits available for community employees who are in contact with the public.

“We reached out to the mayors of Campbell, Lowellville, Struthers and the trustees of Coitsville Township and Poland Township to let us know how many kits they need to serve their residents. Then, we ordered them with Bill Kennedy at Redex, and they put them together for us,” said Castlo Executive Director Sarah Lown,

The goal was to make the kits with enough protective items but small enough for safety forces to carry in vehicles while working.

CASTLO and Redex say they’d like to do this again to give kits to more people.

