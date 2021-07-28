Businesses looking to hire may be overlooking this group of potential employees

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses across the country are struggling to fill jobs. There is a group of people who want to work — they just need someone to take a chance on them.

Companies may be overlooking these potential workers.

Jerry Lyda stocks groceries at the Sparkle Market on Western Reserve Road.

“I go fast, I get done quick,” he said.

Jerry makes it look easy, but it can be hard work.

“A lot of lifting, lot of walking, carrying out groceries, bringing buggies in — he does all of that,” said Sam Gatta, the store manager.

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has about 40 people like Jerry who they’re trying to connect with work.

“Not just custodial or food service jobs, but data entry. They can do all sorts of jobs, they just need to be trained,” said George Gabriel, with the board.

In a time when so many businesses need help, George said workers like Jerry are an untapped resource.

“Give our folks a chance. We have a lot of benefits to hiring our individuals with disabilities. They’re always going to come to work, they’re willing to take part-time jobs, we have such a support system. It’s hard for it not to work.”

It’s a win-win. Businesses will get the help they need and employees get jobs they enjoy.

The first step is reaching out to the Board of Developmental Disabilities. You can call 330-797-2825 and ask for George.