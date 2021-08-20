Local resources available to help those seeking job opportunities

(WKBN) – The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the job market significantly.

We have seen people leave their jobs as part of “The Great Resignation”

Many businesses have been left with positions to fill. Here are some resources you can take advantage of if you are seeking employment.

Although we have seen a decrease in the unemployment rate in Ohio, as of June the rate was 5.2%. New data for July is expected to be released later this morning.

Ohioans looking for work can look into resources available with Ohio Means Jobs.

On the Ohio Means Jobs website, you can find lots of resources, search for jobs and find articles with tips on a variety of topics.

“We have the resource room where individuals can come in. They can utilize the computers to job search, they can update their resume. We have workshops that are offered so they can do a resume workshop, if they need some extra brushing up,” said Ohio Means Jobs employee Susie Kooser.

Ohio Means Jobs has locations in three counties in the Valley. In Mahoning County, it’s located at 127 Boardman-Canfield Road in Youngstown.

If you’re Trumbull County, head over to 280 N Park Ave. in Warren. Columbiana County has a location as well, located at 7989 Dickey Drive #4 in Lisbon.

They also have workshops with interview tips and a career exploration option, which they explain is something that could be helpful for those looking to change career paths.