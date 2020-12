The safety forces in these towns will be getting the personal protective equipment Wednesday

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Some local communities will be getting new personal protective equipment Wednesday.

The CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation partnered with Redex Industries to produce and distribute PPE kits for safety forces in five towns — Campbell, Coitsville, Lowellville, Poland and Struthers.

Officials will receive the kits at 2 p.m. at the CASTLO Industrial Park.