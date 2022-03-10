VOLANT, Pa. (WKBN) – There’s a sign at the Fast Gas in Volant that reads Pray for Peace and a Pipeline. That’s right, even a gas station wants lower prices. It’s a common theme.

Iron Horse Animal Health Products has been around since 1967. Its products are custom-made mineral supplements that help animals, primarily horses.

Ben and Sierra Seidner acquired the business last year. They live in Salem and drive to Volant, so they’re feeling the pinch of rising gas prices personally and at the business level.

“There’s butterflies coming out now instead of dollar bills, sometimes. But we are willing to make the sacrifice so we don’t pass on a lot of this impact to our customers whenever we can save it,” Seidner said. “Yeah, we’re really passionate about servicing our customers, getting them what they need. And you know, really, at the end of the day, the health of the animals that we impact.”

Iron Horse will group shipments together of its 25-pound buckets or 50-pound bags and deliver themselves. This weekend, that means a trip to Kentucky with a full box truck that will burn fuel. Higher gas prices are having a big effect.

“We’ve really had a huge impact on the bottom line. It’s putting the squeeze on everything across the board,” Seidner said. “All that we sell, everything coming in, going out delivering to customers, it’s been a real stress.”

The Seidners have 240 regular customers and fill their own packaging. They even offer free delivery to local customers who don’t have cars or other modern technology.

“I’d like to be able to grow rather than shrink, but growth is very tough in this market. So putting a timeline on it, I’m gonna say you never know. I’ll work all day and all night to make ends meet.,” Seidner said.

A 72-day supply of Iron Eagle’s main products is around $25. The Seidners are noticing some customers pulling back and not having as much to spend right now with higher gas prices and inflation.