SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Northeast Ohio Precast is celebrating a groundbreaking in Salem on Friday.

The company has helped build highways and even Dunkin Donuts.

Northeast Ohio Precast is expanding its existing six-acre plot on W. South Range Road in Salem for an 8,400 square foot production facility, bringing $5 million to the Valley.

Inside the building, they’ll be making concrete structures for highway, sanitary and storm applications. The new building will allow them to increase their production of concrete from five to 50 yards per day.

The business will bring multiple jobs to the Valley. The exact number is to be determined.