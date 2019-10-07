Business summit in Mercer County brings chambers of commerce together to share ideas

Those at the event had the opportunity to network and show off their products

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s something that started as a conversation several years ago between directors of the area’s different chambers of commerce.

Those discussions came together on Monday with a regional summit called Rising Rustbelt.

Leaders from the Youngstown/Warren, Shenango Valley and Lawrence County chambers brought in businesses and community leaders from around the area to network, share ideas and show off their products.

“We’re representing two states, four counties plus, and making that representation so we can sell ourselves to businesses that are outside our area that might not know about what we have to offer here to make them competitive,” said Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber CEO James Dignan.

The summit drew close to 400 people and was held at the Radisson Park Inn.