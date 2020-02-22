Business reopens in new location after devastating Canfield fire

A fire tore through Hair Hut's old location in Canfield about seven months ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Just under eight months ago, a fire tore through Summit Plaza on US-224 in Canfield.

The salon Hair Hut has been renting space ever since.

Saturday, Hair Hut celebrated it’s grand reopening at its new location at 3768 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield.

At the end of July, Owner Rosemary Raver didn’t know what she would tell her customers.

“The hardest thing was the concern of where the guests are gonna go and the staff. That was her main concern at that point,” said Renee Raver-Rubesich, Rosemary’s daughter and co-owner.

For a few months, Hair Hut rented out chairs at Salon 224 in Boardman. That way, the business’s employees were still able to serve customers.

Now, everything is under one roof with the business’s name on it.

“Most of the staff has been working with her for 40-plus years, so they were really supportive, they were really patient, you know, because it was a really trying time,” Renee said.

Hair Hut has had to move buildings before so the owners aren’t as worried about a loss of business. Before July’s fire, they had previously moved locations from the Canfield Colonial Plaza.

“Been there, done that… The bulldozers bulldozed the plaza, and fire took the other one, so we’re here,” Rosemary said.