Business owners discuss new electric truck coming to Lordstown Motors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Business owners in the Valley gathered in Youngstown on Tuesday to discuss vehicle components for Lordstown Motors’ new electric truck named “Endurance.”

John LaFleur from Lordstown Motors said he expects 20,000 of these cars to be sold in 2020. He said the name is for the enduring people of the Valley.

“We’ve been focused and talking to companies, but we really want to open it up to local and regional folks and that was part of the invite,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur estimates representatives from 14 states were in attendance.

Businesses chosen could work with Lordstown Motors as soon as the next few weeks.