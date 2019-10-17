Business owner donates resources to clean offensive graffiti at Niles playground

Racial slurs were spray-painted on slides and other playground equipment at Murphy Park

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man donated his time and equipment to remove racial slurs found spray-painted on the playground at Murphy Park.

Jason Davis was working Wednesday when he got called to Murphy Park. The playground had been vandalized with graffiti.

“I got to the playground and it was hard to miss it,” he said. “It was blatantly right there on the first slide I saw.”

Davis also pressure-washed away the graffiti found at Stevens Park in Niles in May.

“I was fortunate enough to have the chemical left over from the last job,” he said. “When she called, I wanted to get down there as soon as possible to help.”

Davis owns Jay Davis Pressure Washing.

“It’s a chemical that you spray on, and a little bit of elbow grease and it wipes it off,” he said.

Director of Niles City Parks Bob Burke said he appreciates those in the community, and especially Davis for going out of his way to help.

“Playgrounds are supposed to be fun,” Davis said. “You don’t want to take your kid there and for them to learn such hateful things at a playground. I mean, that’s for kids to have fun and enjoy themselves, not to learn those types of things.”

Burke said moving forward, he wants people to contact police right away if they see any suspicious activity.

“For those who are doing it, if you don’t have anything to do, come see me at the park office. We’ll buy you a skate park if we can to keep you busy.”