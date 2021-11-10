Business is booming in Canfield with two residential construction projects

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Business is booming in Canfield. There are two new developments being built and the great weather is helping them move along.

Over 100 acres at Palmyra Road and Route 224 is being transformed into Millenial Moments. Phase One includes 50 single family homes, townhouses and villas. The property includes a seven-acre lake.

Frank Amedia bought it three years ago. The sewer and water lines are going in now. The homes will be around $300,000.

“We have a tremendous need for housing. It’s new, it’s exciting, it’s going to be a full community,” said Gina Shutrump, with Howard Hanna Real Estate.

It’s a $120 million development. There’s going to be shopping, maybe a hair salon and a restaurant.

“There’s not many of our developments that have a full community. That you can actually get around right within the community and not even have to leave,” Shutrump said.

Along Route 46, the Villa Theresa development is also ready to install infrastructure. This will be a private unit development on seven and a half acres.

“And it was kinda already sketched out that it was going to have this development on it. So it made it a lot easier for us to give it the green light and move forward and purchase it,” said Steve Cocca, with Steffano Homebuilders.

Villa Theresa is named after Cocca’s wife. Its always been a dream for him and Steve DeLucia to work together. They’re cousins. Their plan is to build fifteen Villas, which will be 2,000 to 2,500 square feet.

“It’s just right. Whether you’re a family or empty nester, it’s perfect,” Cocca said.

While you’re seeing work now, you’ll see even more in 2022. They feel it’s perfect timing to take Canfield into the next wave of residential development.

“We’ve had several phone calls, and the main question is when are you guys going to be done? And we’re hoping to say here, real soon,” DeLucia said.

The weather has been helpful for both projects. If you want more information about either one visit millennialmoments.com or call 330-980-2880. For information about Villa Theresa call DeLucia Construction at 330-565-0110 or email deluciabuilders@gmail.com