DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 62 in Columbiana County is closed to traffic because of a business fire.

Crews from Damascus and other departments were called to battle a garage fire at Triple T Auto Inc. on Route 62.

The highway is shut down between Salem and Damascus.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Crews do have the fire under control.

