NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Flynn’s Tire and Auto is expanding and it’s moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.

Flynn’s is building a 21,000-square-foot facility fronting Route 46 near the Fairfield Inn. It is currently located on Route 422 near Advanced Auto Parts.

The two-story building will house a sales area, office space and six service bays on the ground floor. The upstairs will be a tire storage area.

Construction is set to begin this fall with a projected opening in mid-2023.