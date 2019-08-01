Business damaged by fire at Canfield plaza finds temporary location

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One business that was forced to move after a fire at a Canfield plaza has found a temporary home.

Hair Hut is moving to Salon 224, which in the plaza where Blue Wolf Tavern is located.

The business’s 10 employees will go there until they find a new location.

Sunday’s fire spread to several businesses, causing some damage to Toula’s Bridal and RP Motors.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire but believed it started behind a lighted sign used for Sunkiss Tanning Center, which was not operating at that location at that time.