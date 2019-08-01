Business damaged by fire at Canfield plaza finds temporary location

Hair Hut is moving to Salon 224

Fire in Summit Plaza in Canfield, RP Motors, Toula's Bridal, Sunkiss Tanning

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – One business that was forced to move after a fire at a Canfield plaza has found a temporary home.

Hair Hut is moving to Salon 224, which in the plaza where Blue Wolf Tavern is located.

The business’s 10 employees will go there until they find a new location.

Sunday’s fire spread to several businesses, causing some damage to Toula’s Bridal and RP Motors.

Firefighters were investigating the cause of the fire but believed it started behind a lighted sign used for Sunkiss Tanning Center, which was not operating at that location at that time.

