Business at Ski Chalet in Niles keeps steady, despite warm stretch

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – With temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and forecast to hit the 60s later this weekend, you would think that the ski and snowboard business would be dead.

You would be wrong, at least, according to one local ski shop.

Those at Ski Chalet in Niles say business is steady, despite the warm stretch.

This is the 36th year for the family-run business, so a rainy, warm spell is nothing new, even if it is in January.

Co-owner Sheryl Hoff said they have been busy, and customers are gearing up to hit the slopes.

“We have been really steady, really busy. People are excited to be out, go skiing, snowboarding; they have gotten gear for Christmas or the holidays, and they are ready to go,” said Co-Owner Sheryl Hoff. “I think people in Ohio are used to this weather. It’s up and down, so when it is snowing, they get out and go.”

The Ski Chalet has a ski trip scheduled for Killington, Vermont on March 5. If you are interested, stop by the store in Niles for more details.

The store is located at 1041 Youngstown Warren Rd.